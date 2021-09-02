Bibb superintendent confirms Feb. 18 return to school for students

Staff and faculty will return the week before students

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County students who opted for in-person instruction will be headed back to the classroom later this month.

In January, the county tentatively planned on a Feb. 11 return for faculty and staff, with students to return a week later. On Tuesday, the Bibb Superintendent confirmed those plans would still be moving forward.

The entire district has been in remote learning since returning from holiday break. The safety protocols from last semester will still be in effect, including mask wearing and social distancing.

Class sizes will also be limited to 20 students.

Last week, 13WMAZ reported that the district approved the purchase of desk shields for students, and those are expected to arrive in March.

A news release from Bibb Schools also said bi-polar ionizations devices have been added to school HVAC systems, with every school set to have them by the end of the month.