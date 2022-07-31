'A new opportunity for us and the children': Bibb Superintendent speaks at backpack blessing event

Parents and students were able to meet their new superintendent before heading back to school.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Today, parents and students in Bibb County met their new superintendent before the start of the school year this week at a backpack blessing event.

Dan Sims takes over the helm after former superintendent Curtis Jones retired after 7 years.

Sims shared a few words of encouragement as they roll into the new school year.

"I'll be doing as best as possible as superintendent to push every single adult to get behind every single child, so that not only they can feel the support from the district or their families they can feel it throughout the city of Macon every single day," Sims said.

Sims and his wife made a special appearance at the Tremont Baptist Church on Bloomfield Road in Macon.

The community was invited to sing and fellowship.

Parents like Latosha Hampton are welcoming Sims with open arms.

"As a whole I think we're facing a lot of new changes and I think they're great changes change is always great for the community, so I feel like this is a new opportunity for us and the children," Hampton said.

Dr. Sims says he looks forward to meeting students, parents, and staff this year and he hopes to make learning fun and safe.