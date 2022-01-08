Bibb Superior Court Clerk's office closed for second week due to COVID-19 outbreak

While the office doors are temporarily closed, they are still open for business virtually.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Superior Court Clerk's office says it will remain closed and jury duty is canceled Monday of this week due to an office-wide COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a press release, for the second week in a row, several employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

While the doors are temporarily closed, they are still open for business virtually.

As of December 29, employees have been working remotely to continue to serve the public.

The clerk's office will reopen on Tuesday, January 18.

Superior Court jury duty scheduled for Monday, January 10 is canceled.

Effective Monday, January 10, the Passport Office and Court Receiver’s Office will be open to the public.

The office will still be open to assist over the phone and electronically. You can call at 478-621-6527.