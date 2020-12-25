Bibb teacher's assistant writes book to help kids with learning disabilities

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County Schools' teacher's assistant at Burdell-Hunt Magnet School just published her second book.
The title is 'Being Unique is Okay... Children Learn in Many Different Ways.'
Latracia Tolbert Brite says she struggled with reading comprehension and standardized tests as a child.
She wants to share her journey and help kids with learning disabilities overcome their obstacles
"It's to encourage them and let them know that, you can do anything. There's no limit. You can reach for the stars just like everybody else. That's what I want to convey to everybody that being unique is okay," she said.