Bibb to celebrate completion of phase two in beautification project at Lake Tobesofkee

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — In Bibb County, it's time to cut the ribbon on more fun in the sun.

On Thursday, the county will celebrate the completion of phase two of beautification projects at Lake Tobesofkee.

That includes four new pickleball courts, an enclosed pavilion and three other updated pavilions at Sandy Beach Water Park.

You'll also see renovated bathrooms and pavilions at claystone park.

Over $1 million in SPLOST money funded the projects.

County Communications says a ribbon cutting to open the new facilities will happen at 10 a.m. It's at Sandy Beach on the new pickleball courts.

Macon-Bibb will livestream the event on its Facebook page.