MACON, Ga. — Bibb County crews are working an accident involving two tractor trailers on I-75 Northbound before Sardis Church Road at milepost 153.

According to a post on the Georgia Department of Transportation Facebook page, the accident is blocking two lanes on the interstate. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is working the crash and scene is expected to be cleared by 10 p.m.

GDOT recommends that drivers find alternate routes in the area.

