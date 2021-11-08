Bibb training program aims to bring new talent to construction field

Folks can enroll in the program and Macon and earn a high-paying job with the skills they will learn.

MACON, Georgia — Macon-Bibb County wants to help train people for new construction jobs.

Wednesday morning, folks gathered at on Tindall Avenue to announce that the county will be offering an new opportunity for people to learn construction skills.

The Construction Education Foundation of Georgia will expand its "Construction Ready" program into Macon-Bibb starting on August 24th.

People can take a 20-day construction education program.

Walter Stafford with Stafford Builders says construction jobs are available in Macon.

"This is about getting the word out to say Macon-Bibb has a lot of programs that are being offered to help people get into the industry, specifically construction, so encourage your partner with Macon-Bibb, the mayor, and the workforce," Stafford said.