'I’m ready to get in the door': Bibb voters met with long lines on first day of early voting

Some Macon-Bibb voters stood in line for hours.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — There were hiccups at some early voting locations in Macon-Bibb County on Monday, the biggest one being long wait times.

The scene on the morning of day one outside of the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections was made up of long lines. But, that didn't stop people from voting.

Reagan Dunn is a first-time voter. She and her family decided to early vote Monday, and they waited more than 2 hours to do so.

"So far it's exciting, I'm ready to get in the door and vote and cast my ballot," she said.

Dunn got in line around 11 a.m. and was still their waiting at 1 p.m.

She says despite the wait, she was satisfied with the people wearing masks and the amount of young people she saw in line.

"I would just advise y'all to vote. Most people don't do it, but I would just say do your right to vote and it's free, and your democracy depends on it," she said.

At the Theron Ussery Park Community Center, the McMahon family says they only waited about 20 minutes.

Mary McMahon says it's an important year because her son was finally old enough to exercise his right to vote.

"It was pretty exciting, since it's his first presidential election. My grandfather was an immigrant and felt strongly and revered his right to vote, so I feel like we passed that along to our kids," she said.

Her son, Sean, says he enjoyed his first time voting.

"After not being able to vote in the previous presidential election, I was definitely very geared up to make sure I could at least have a little bit of a voice in this one. It's way easier, not what you may think", he said.

The Elaine Lucas Senior Center had early issues with the voting pads, but the board of elections says they were sorted out within the first few hours of opening.