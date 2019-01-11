MACON, Ga. — Nearly five years after filmmakers exploded a bus in downtown Macon, the county is warning another film company to play it safe -- and tell the truth.

The new group is setting up downtown to film for the next two weeks -- apparently for the HBO series "Lovecraft Country."

According to contracts between Bibb County and Random Productions LLC, the filmmakers plan unspecified "pyrotechnics" in the downtown.

But the county is requiring extra precautions this time -- and warning the filmmakers against misleading them.

An amendment to the contract states, "The county has prior experience with being defrauded by film production teams who have discussed in advance the use of small-scale minimal-impact pyrotechnic events, but then deployed large and dangerous explosive events."

They're referring to the January 2015 explosion when makers of "The 5th Wave" blew up a bus at the intersection of Cotton Avenue and Second Street.

The blast blew out some windows on the street, wrecked several storefronts and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Bibb County officials said they weren't warned about the explosion.

This time, the county's contract with Random Productions includes some stern warnings and special precautions. It says:

The filmmakers understand "the seriousness and dangerousness" of misleading the county about the explosion.

Filmmakers will get an additional $20 million in liability insurance to cover any damage or lost business income.

Representatives of Random's locations and special-effects departments must be on the scene before and after the blast and available to the Macon-Bibb fire marshal. "The 5th Wave" crew set off the explosion early on a Sunday morning, on the final night of filming. County officials complained that film-company representatives had left town the next day before the extent of the damage was known.

The fire marshal can modify or cancel the pyrotechnics if they're unsafe.

The Random Productions filming will take place within a few steps of "The 5th Wave" explosion. Their schedule includes street closings on Second Street and Cotton Avenue and Mulberry Street Lane, running through Nov. 15.

Random will pay the county $6,750 for the street closings, plus additional fees for equipment rental, security costs and use of other county workers.

