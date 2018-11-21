Macon — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in a hit-and-run accident that left a child hospitalized.

According to a release, Bibb deputies arrested 66-year-old Frances Jones at her home just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Jones was charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury and serious injury by vehicle following the accident that sent Zyma Whitus to the hospital on November 3rd. She is being held at the Bibb County jail on $2,950 bond on the hit-and-run charge. There is no bond on the serious injury by vehicle charge.

The release says 7-year-old has been released from the hospital and is still recovering from her injuries.

