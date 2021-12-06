'We just truly appreciate that': Business owner hosts free BBQ lunch for Bibb County essential workers

Steve Harding, owner of Harding Construction, decided to show his appreciation by feeding workers.

MACON, Georgia — A business owner in Macon held a BBQ lunch for essential workers to show his appreciation for their hard work this past year.

On Friday morning at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Bibb County employees received a barbecue lunch for free. It was hosted by the owner of Harding Construction, Steve Harding.

The lunch included pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad and ice cold beverages.

Harding says he appreciates the work being done by first responders in the county.

"We just want to let them know that we still got their back," Harding said. "But we're going to let them know we still got their back 100% as a community right here in Bibb County."

Interim Fire Chief Shane Edwards says it was a cool thing for Harding to do.

"Just to have the community coming back after that in a non-stressful situation and saying 'Hey, we'd like to provide lunch for all your firefighters, all your deputy sheriffs and your workers throughout the county,' we just truly appreciate that," Edwards said.

The event fed about 225 workers.