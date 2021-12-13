x
Here's what's on the Bibb zoning board agenda this week (Dec. 13)

Several large items are up for discussion; including the Brightmark facility, a new Dunkin Donuts, and a wine production facility

MACON, Ga. — We could learn the future of a project some call the world’s largest advanced plastics recycling and renewal facility Monday.

Macon’s Planning and Zoning Board could decide whether to approve the $680 million plan to build the Brightmark recycling facility. It would be 5,000,000-square-feet.

The board will also discuss adding a Dunkin Donuts and bank to 1400 Bass Road, a special grocery and meat shop could come to Zebulon Road, a wine production facility could possibly be coming to east Macon, and an event facility could be on its way to Vineville Avenue.

Planning & Zoning meets at 1:30 p.m. We'll have the results later on Monday.

You can see the full agenda here.

