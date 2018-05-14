A proposed apartment complex in west Bibb County was approved Monday by the zoning board.

A Valdosta company wants to build four apartment buildings near the intersection of Cavalier Drive and Thomaston Road – just off I-475.

The 9.69-acre of land will house a 80-100 unit apartment complex, a community building, a playground and a ‘detention area.’

It’s being built with state tax credits and the current buildings on the property include a motel and the now-closed nightclub Scarlett Carsons, which was the site of a shooting that injured five in 2010.

The Macon-Bibb Planning & Zoning Board already approved the project once in April, but had to rescind that approval because the public was not properly notified.

Cavalier Drive rezoning application by 13WMAZ on Scribd

