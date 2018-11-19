Macon’s first QuikTrip will be coming to south Bibb County after the planning and zoning board approved it last week.

It will be located in the area between Sardis Church Road, Everett Drive and S. Nowell Road, which is on the other side of I-75 from Love’s Travel Stop.

While the plans don’t specify an exact opening date, there will be parking for 70 cars, 10 semi-trucks and the location will employ up to 40 full-time workers. It will also be open 24/7.

One of the main features at the location is the QT Kitchen, which will have made to order pizzas, wraps, sandwiches, pretzels and breakfast burritos.

There will also be an extensive assortment of coffees, milkshakes, beer and wine available at the south Bibb location.

Construction is expected to be completed by February 1, 2019.

© 2018 WMAZ