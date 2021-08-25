Bibb zoning board approves Mercer Village movie theatre, new apartment complexes

The Black Bear Theatre will show second-run movies, independent productions, and foreign films

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning commissioners approved two big projects this week.

The first is a new dine-in theatre located in Mercer Village. The Black Bear Theatre will take the spot of the old Indigo Salon next to Francar’s Buffalo Wings on Linden Avenue.

The plans show table seating for 90, and the space also includes an outdoor beer garden near the Mercer Village water fountain facing Montpelier Avenue.

The application to the board said the theatre will show second-run movies, independent productions and foreign films to a target audience of families and young adults.

The board also approved two apartment complexes in north Macon.

One will be on Riverside Drive where the old Brookhaven Inn used to be. It’s expected to be 280-units, broken down into seven, 40-unit buildings. There will be a children’s playground, fenced dog park, and two pools.

The other is up Riverside Drive near the Bibb-Monroe County line. It’s expected to have 276 two-bedroom apartments and feature a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool and trash compactor.