Bibb zoning board approves plans for Culver's at former Metro Diner location

If all goes according to plan, you could be enjoying cheese curds, frozen custard and ButterBurgers around the start of 2021

MACON, Ga. — By the end of the year, work is set to begin on a new Culver’s restaurant in north Macon.

Monday, the Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for a solar-paneled, covered parking area for the planned family eatery at 3710 Northside Drive, the site of the old Metro Diner.

“I’m excited to bring ButterBurgers and frozen custard to Macon,” said Kyle Garretson, the operating partner of the new Macon location and the current Culver’s in Newnan.

Garretson expects to hire up to 60 employees depending on the customer demand.

The restaurant neighboring the OrthoGeorgia complex will feature a two-lane drive-thru and some covered outdoor seating.

Garretson said Culver’s is expected to open some time during the first quarter of 2021.

Old nursing home to be razed for medical complex

The old Bel Arbor nursing home will be torn down to make way for a new medical complex at 3468 Napier Ave. near Log Cabin Drive.

P&Z approved the conditional use to allow for the Wellness Cube Project featuring medical and dental clinics for all ages and an on-site day care center.

The new two-story building features clinics on the first floor along with a child’s play area, bistro coffee shop, the independent child care facility and a centralized lobby.

Upstairs will include an imaging suite, conference rooms and administrative offices.

The Lizella-based Curtis Raines Sr. Foundation owns the property and strives to improve access to quality healthcare in Middle Georgia and across the world.

New O’Reilly’s auto parts store for south Bibb

Commissioners approved conditional use for an O’Reilly auto parts store at 4740 Mt. Pleasant Church Road but facing Hartley Bridge Road.

The 7,225-square-foot building would be open Mon. – Sat. from 7:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. The business is expected to employ 12-15 people.

Boat storage on Moseley Dixon Road

Central Georgia Marina will be allowed to store up to 100 boats on the plot of land at 5748 Moseley Dixon Road.

Marina owner Jeff Neisler said he needs overflow storage to hold inventory for the busy summer months.

The boats, which would likely be shrink-wrapped from the factory, would be stored behind fencing on the property.

An existing building on the lot will likely be torn down, Neisler said.

Open church coming to Ocmulgee East event space

A new open-air church for weddings will be built along with a kitchen, bathrooms, outdoor seating and parking as an east Bibb County event center expands its operation.

The Estate at Stone Creek event center successfully secured a zoning change to allow for the new construction at 5226 Ocmulgee East Boulevard.

Attorney George Greer told commissioners Polar Squire LLC, of Chatsworth, CA, sought the 94-acre site rezoning from agricultural to planned development commercial to allow for the changes.

Greer said a proposed billboard mentioned in the application will not be part of the project.

Changes approved for Coliseum Drive convenience store

P&Z commissioners approved design changes for a new convenience store at 385 Coliseum Drive.

The original design was approved more than a year ago, but The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins presented a new plan Monday.

The owner wishes to decrease the size of the store from 4,000 square feet to 3,000 square feet and add 1,500 square feet of rental space.

The 4,500-square-foot building will be built between Redeeming Hope Center at Hydrolia Street and the fire station next to Fellowship Drive.

Old Greyhound bus terminal changes pending

Planning and zoning commissioners are expected to approve a demolition project at the old Greyhound bus terminal at 71 Spring St.

Last week, the Design Review Board approved Venkat Sanjeev’s application to tear down a curved brick wall that shielded the passenger loading area of the old terminal.

That item was not on Monday’s agenda but is set for approval on Sept. 28. The item has been recommended for ratification which likely means there will be no debate before the vote.

Although the initial application mentioned plans for a liquor store or gas station on the site, Sanjeev told the Design Review Board that they are still marketing the building.

Georgia law would prohibit alcohol sales at the location due to its proximity to a nearby church.

