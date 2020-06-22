MACON, Ga. — A new ‘Latin-influenced’ restaurant and bar will be headed to College Street after the Macon-Bibb Planning & Zoning committee approved the plans Monday.

The restaurant, named in the plans as ‘Taco Girl,’ will be located at 894 College Street on the College Hill Corridor. That's near Tattnall Square Park, the Bear's Den and Mount de Sales Academy.

The plans say it will be open Wednesday through Sunday. Live music is planned on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoon.

The narrative describes the restaurant as a contemporary, Latin-influenced restaurant and bar with ‘surprising cuisine and craft cocktails.’

Floor plans for Taco Girl show an outdoor seating area with Adirondack chairs and a corn hole board, a mini Bocce ball court, and a sand box for children.

A target opening date is not specified in the zoning board documents.

