Bibb zoning board considers overnight bikini bar, potential Pleasant Hill 'opioid clinic'

Monday’s agenda includes new homes in old neighborhoods, a Bloomfield convenience store, new North Macon locations for a dance studio, and a tutoring center

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission will consider Monday whether an overnight bikini bar is appropriate along an east Macon gateway.

Applicant Regina Smith first approached P&Z in 2020 with a proposal for an adult entertainment establishment at 2455 Emery Highway, about 800 feet from the X-Mart Adult Supercenter on U.S. 80.

“She didn’t meet distance requirements from X-Mart,” P&Z’s Zoning Director Randi Doveton said Friday of the first plan. “Now she’s pursuing just live entertainment.”

Smith’s application specifies: “The ladies will dance on stage in a two-piece, bikini-style outfit. All anatomical areas will be fully covered at all times. The word stripper will never be used on fliers or any literature.”

Millennium Bar and Grill plans to be open Tuesday-Sunday from 12 p.m. until 5 a.m. and will host private “day parties” on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. before opening back up from 10:30 p.m. until 5 a.m., according to the application.

Smith said in her application she has five years in the live entertainment business and “can assure that me and my staff will make sure the club and the dancers and the patrons that come in the club will receive our utmost attention for safety.”

Security guards will “be on staff on a regular basis,” Smith’s application states.

Pleasant Hill opioid clinic?

P&Z staff has questions about the application for a community center at 283 Grant Ave. in Pleasant Hill, which was deferred Jan. 24.

Mya Cullins wants to turn the former Community Church of God into a non-profit “Career Community Center,” but her website lists the location as an “opioid services clinic,” which could entail enhanced requirements from state regulatory agencies, according to the P&Z staff report.

Cullins’ application letter did not mention opioid-related services but listed “activity and health opportunities,” including gym and art and life skills activities; beauty and barber salons, yoga and massage therapy; recreation, indoor basketball and sports training; educational courses “offering primary medical and dental, computer lab and healthy food courses.’ “

The center would be open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Commissioners plan to question Cullins about her specific plans before voting on her conditional use application, according to comments made in their administrative meeting last month.

North Macon businesses moving

The owner of Mathnasium tutoring center wants to move to North Macon Plaza at 1625 Bass Road, which houses Marshal’s and Home Goods. The center is currently located near the Publix in the Bass Plantation Shopping Center on Bowman Road.

Jeff Rucker said the new location is larger and safer for students.

Mathnasium, a math-only learning center, would be open between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the school year. During the summer, it would open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays in lieu of Saturday hours. Appointments with parents could be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day, according to the application.

The Jane Madison Studio of Dance Education is seeking approval for a new location at 4725 Northside Drive near the corner of Wesleyan Drive. Madison’s studio teaches a variety of dance genres for youngsters up to adults.

New convenience store, home designs

Monday’s agenda also includes a convenience store application at 4987 Bloomfield Road, which was rezoned for Planned Development Commercial in October to allow for a fuel center, store and retail tenant space.

Commissioners must now approve the property design for the 5,200-square-foot-building on a little more than six acres.

Last month, P&Z amended its code to ban fuel tanks within 500 feet of a residence or residentially zoned property, but there are multiple stores that could be grandfathered in depending on their stage of development and date of application.

Commissioners are expected to approve design plans for new homes in subdivisions where construction stalled during the recession that began in 2008.

WJH, Century Complete has purchased 46 lots in the Summer Grove neighborhood at 2475 Heath Road and 94 parcels in Quail Ridge at 3790 Walden Road.

The company also will be asking for additional house plans for 106 lots in the Lochwolde subdivision at 6101 Thomaston Road.

The commission also will consider a sign variance for the new Mavis Tires & Brakes in the Tobesofkee Crossing shopping center at 5591 Thomaston Road near Publix.

Monday’s hearings begin at 1:30 p.m. in the P&Z conference room on the third floor of Terminal Station at 200 Cherry St.