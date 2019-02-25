MACON, Ga. — After weeks of delays and deferrals, the Bibb Planning & Zoning Board denied the proposal for a Dollar General on Thomaston Road.

The board met at the Bibb Government Center Monday afternoon, where it ultimately denied the proposal.

It’s a decision that wasn’t without weeks of protesting from people in the area where it would have been built.

Back in mid-January, dozens came to a meeting and booed the board after the vote was postponed for a second time.

The vote was moved to Feb. 11 at the Macon-Bibb Government Center, rather than at its normal board room at Terminal Station, because of the crowd that was expected.

But at the Feb. 11 meeting, the board postponed its decision yet again until this week’s meeting where it was shot down.

This is a developing story and will be updated.