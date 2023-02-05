Bicyclist dead after traffic collision on Eisenhower Parkway

The incident is still under investigation.

MACON, Ga. — A 49-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car around 7:30 Sunday night.

The cyclist was identified as Alexis Davison of Macon according to Coroner Leon Jones.

Davison was riding his bike westbound in the eastbound lanes of Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road when he was struck, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent where he was later pronounced dead from blunt force trauma, Jones says.

The driver of the car was treated and released on scene. No one else was injured in the incident.

The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff's office at (478)-751-7500.