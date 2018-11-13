A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Warner Robins on Tuesday.

The Warner Robins Police Department says it happened around 3:26 p.m. at the intersection of Houston Road and Green Street.

The boy crossed the street traveling westbound into the path of a 2011 Toyota Corolla that was traveling north on Houston Road.

The car was turning left on Green Street when the car hit the boy.

He was transported to Navicent Health in serious condition.

No charges are pending at this time.

