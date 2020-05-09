Bicyclist killed in collision with car in Crawford County

The bicyclist and car crashed into each other on Boy Scout Road on Friday afternoon.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County bicyclist Brandon Taylor was killed in an accident Friday in Crawford County.

According to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Boy Scout Road near Holcomb Valley Road.

The 37-year-old collided with a car around 6:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Sheldon Mattox, according to the release.

The name of the driver of the car has not been released. The driver was transported by ambulance to the Medical Center Navicent Health.