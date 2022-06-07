Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia looking for 70 mentors

Central Georgia is asked to lend a hand and mentor an at-risk-youth.

MACON, Ga. — On Friday, July 8, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia will start their search for 70 new mentors over the next 70 days.

That's in honor of their 70th year, coming up in 2023.

Big Brothers Big Sisters offers mentorship to at-risk youths.

They also received a Macon Violence Prevention project grant.

CEO Betsy Fitzgerald says they have 200 children on the waiting list for mentors and hope to find matches for them soon.