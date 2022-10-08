Big Daddy's Sweet Treat shop opening in Milledgeville

They are starting out with just ice cream right now, until they can expand to their full menu.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — How about some sweet news?

A new ice cream shop is opening this weekend in Milledgeville called Big Daddy's Sweet Treats.

It's just down the road from Georgia College, and the shop hopes to get a lot of foot traffic from students and locals.

"It's right here in downtown, so we're really hoping to get a lot of attraction from the college and everything," said Manager Candace Causey.

Causey says they have a bunch of flavors to choose from, and the shop is excited to share them with customers.

"We actually have twenty four flavors of ice cream, like I said that's a lot of ice cream and a lot of different flavors to choose from. And the business is just like a small town business owner, nd its just me and my family working here. So I mean, you know, we're doing everything we can to get everything open and ready for everybody," she said.

The store is also extremely exited to interact with the community and serve customers, and they have put a lot of work into getting ready to open.

"We've been working on it for a while now, like very day, so we're extremely excited," Causey said.

Big Daddy's Sweet Treats will make a soft open this weekend, featuring just their ice cream.

In the next few weeks, they hope to expand to their larger menu that includes fair food and several varieties of candy.