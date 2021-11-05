Big Henry Fund holds golf tournament for The Methodist Home in Macon

All proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the home for children and youth

MACON, Ga. — A Macon organization is using the game of golf to help children in need.

On Tuesday, the Big Henry Fund held its 9th Annual Big Henry Golf Classic at the Barrington Hall Golf Club.

Golfers were divided into three-person teams and played in a scramble format with the best shot from each team being recorded. All the proceeds from the tournament will be donated to The Methodist Home for Children & Youth.

Big Henry Foundation president Tommy Molony said the event is special for everyone.

"It's the fellowship, the fun, and cause," said Molony. "You know, it's what we do to help support the children in our community. The most joy comes when we see how much money we've raised to give to The Methodist Home."

The Big Henry Fund has donated over $100,000 to the Methodist Home since 2011.