Big House wants to tear down Vineville home, build event center. Design Review Board to meet Monday

Once again, the Allman Brothers museum wants permission to demolish a 120-year-old building. Last year, neighbors convinced a county board to kill the plan.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon-Bibb County board on Monday is scheduled to look once again at plans to demolish a 120-year-old home.

The building at 2353 Vineville Ave. is next door to the Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House and owned by the museum.

The Big House wants to tear it down and use the site for an event center.

Neighbors are concerned by those plans and have fought the demolition for more than two years.

They argue that the old home is historically significant.

But the Big House argues that the home is dangerous and unfit to live in.

They submitted an engineer's report that says due to fire and insect damage, it would cost more to fix up the home than it's worth.

And a staff report from the county planning and zoning report says the building's architecture is important, but "not vital" to the historic district.

The Big House application says after demolishing the home, they plan a new building that would be used as an event center.

They say the center could host up to 100 people and have 38 parking spaces.

In August 2022, Macon-Bibb's planning and zoning board turned down a permit to destroy the building.

Back then, board members suggested the Big House come back with a plan to save the home, or replace it with a new home.

The county's Design Review Board is scheduled to discuss the matter Monday.