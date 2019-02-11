VIENNA, Ga. — Dozens of teams are preparing for the Big Pig Jig, the biggest weekend in Georgia barbecue

"We got like a saloon look going on, " Matthew Wright said walking through his station.

"Just prepped our whole hog, got it laid out, got it injected, we are waiting about an hour to put that whole hog on," Robby Royal, pit master of Rescue Smokers Barbecue said.

"We will cook a whole hog that weighs 155 pounds and cooking eight racks of ribs," Jim Copeland from Smarr Cooking Crew said.

Some groups are new to the Big Pig Jig and ready to heat up the competition.

"We've been doing the souvenir and information booth, but we are finally breaking away and doing our own cooking this year," Wright said.

Others have dished out barbecue for decades!

"We've been coming to the Big Pig Jig since 1993," Copeland said.

Some competitors are back to reclaim their champion title.

"The small one in the middle is my most prestigious trophy, and that's the victory here in 2013," Royal said, showing off his trophies.

Either way, they're ready to smoke the competition with their own unique flavors.

"My chief cook right here, he's got it together," Wright said, talking about their secret recipe.

And no matter how much you ask, they won't tell what makes theirs the best as they compete for the top spot .

The Big Pig Jig started Friday night at 5 p.m. and runs through Saturday evening.

