Bike enthusiast reminds drivers to share the road after Georgia woman dies in crash

Two fatalities involving cyclists happened in the past week. Cyclists urge drivers to know signals and pay attention.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — There have been two fatalities involving bicyclists in the past week in Central Georgia -- one in Putnam County and the other on Broadway at Mead Road. Bicycle enthusiasts say they expect more.

Derek Reeves works at The Bike Shop in Warner Robins. He was riding his bike when a car struck him.

"He didn't know what the signal meant -- so you have arm signals for turning and he did not really understand what we were doing."

He says he wasn't hurt too bad and was able to ride home. He rode away from the accident with a light concussion. He says drivers should avoid distractions.

"A lot of people here lately are using their cell phones or doing other things besides driving. The biggest thing is to drive," Reeves said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about as many bicyclist fatalities happen in the daytime as at night.

Guy Ray from Warner Robins likes to bike ride with his grandson. He says what you wear is important, too.

"Usually try to wear bright colors like I do my grandson here, and just make sure they see you," Ray said.

According to Georgia's bicycle laws drivers are required to keep a 3-foot distance from cyclist when passing them. Reeves recommends keeping a safe distance from cyclist at all times.

"We're like a car. We should be following the same guidelines as a car, so we're supposed to stop at stop signs, stop at red lights, abide by all the traffic regulations that a car should," Reeves said.