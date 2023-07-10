Bike Walk Macon celebrates success of Play Streets Macon on Bay Street

The purpose of the event was to learn about how to improve the neighborhoods of East Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Bike Walk Macon celebrated their inaugural program Play Streets Macon on Bay Street Saturday.

It's a program where a street is blocked off and neighbors can connect.

The event aimed to foster family-friendly connections in the streets.

People in the neighborhood played games, enjoyed good food, and connected with people in the area they may not know.

