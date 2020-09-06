MACON, Ga. — Bike Walk Macon got some big news this week.

Donors contributed $1 million to the organization through the Foundation of Central Georgia, which will sustain the group for the next ten years.

You may recognize the group from Open Streets Macon, which happens a couple of times a year, but they also believe in "tactical urbanism," which means they create meaningful transitions to bike and walk in town.

For instance, they got artists to decorate crosswalks in front of Mount de Sales school.

They also brought a program that started in New York down to Macon. It's called Bike Match Macon. Rachel Umana says they came up with it when the pandemic hit.

"It matches people who have ready to ride bikes with people who need bikes right now, either for work or essential errands," she said. "So we have a form on our website where people can say, 'I have a bike to donate,' or they can fill out the same form and say, 'I need a bike for transportation.'"

Bike Walk Macon will submit a budget to the community foundation every year to receive the money.

RELATED: Bike Walk Macon highlights Macon photographers, cyclists with photo series

RELATED: Bike Match Macon program gets bikes to people in need amid COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: Bike Walk Macon launches virtual bike tours

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.