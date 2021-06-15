Bird, Taylor to meet in runoff in Centerville Post 1 Council race

According to Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections, Robert Bird will face Debbie Taylor in a runoff.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Voters in Centerville went to the polls to decide who will fill the Post 1 Council seat Tuesday.

According to Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections, Robert Bird will face Debbie Taylor in a runoff.

Bird received the most votes, gaining 241, or 42.36%.

Taylor ended the race with 183, or 32.16% of the vote, and Susan Lemme finished with 145 votes, or 25.48%.

According to Holland, a candidate must receive 50% plus 1 vote in order to avoid a runoff.

The Post 1 seat was opened in April when Cameron Andrews left the spot after serving 20 years on council.