The Lake Charles casino said the lucky winner took home $1,064,679.04.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A $1 million prize sweetened the pot for a woman celebrating her birthday at the L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles.

The Lake Charles casino said the lucky winner took home $1,064,679.04 on Saturday, Jan. 22, during a Pai Gow Progressive game.

“Jackpots are always a fun way for us to celebrate with our guests and this particular jackpot being over $1 million and won on the guest’s birthday was extra special,” said Patrick Chan, Vice President of Casino Operations.

A player must place a wager on the progressive bet then be dealt a 7-card straight flush to win a Pai Gow Progressive, according to a spokesperson from the casino.

We’re so excited for this winner and know this is a birthday she won’t soon forget,” Chan said.