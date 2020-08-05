HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Kyler Pike's family wouldn't let cancer or COVID-19 keep them from celebrating his sixth birthday.

Kyler was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was three years old.

He is in remission now, but still finishing up treatments at home and in the hospital.

"We try to flood him with a lot of good memories so he doesn't remember all the bad memories he's been through," said his mom, Ashley Pike.

Because of COVID-19, she couldn't throw Kyler a birthday party, so she reached out to family and friends to give him a surprise drive-by celebration.

"I did not expect that many people," she said.

Dozens of cars paraded through their neighborhood with balloons and signs to show Kyler how much he is loved.

"It just really meant the world to us," said Pike.

Kyler has always loved cars and trucks and now wants to be a police officer when he grows up, so seeing fire trucks are cruisers from the Houston County Sheriff's Office in the parade put a big smile on his face.

