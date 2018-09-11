A Macon restaurant has changed its name and relocated to the downtown area.

Biscuits, Burgers & More is now named Famous Mike's and is located at 524 Poplar Street in downtown Macon.

Owner, Mike Seekins, says the restaurant was overdue for an expansion as he was at the previous location for eight years.

"It's been apparent for several years we needed to move," he said.

Now, he's excited to be a part of the new project that is growing Poplar Street. The strip has pizza, coffee, dessert and will soon have seafood.

In addition, there's Famous Mike's, which Seekins says is American diner. With the expansion, comes and expanded menu.

"We added the home cooking, which are my collard greens, field peas with snaps, butter peas, macaroni and cheese, it's insane," he said. "Hamburgers, steaks, fried pork chops, grilled pork chops and ribs."

The menu doesn't stop there. Famous Mike's serves breakfast all day and recently added omelets to the mix. "You can get anything on the menu at any time," Seekins said about the different options.

Famous Mike's will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant will re-open at 5 p.m., but Seekins is unsure of a final closing time for those days right now.

