CENTERVILLE, Ga. — On Friday morning, George Lilley and his wife noticed something unusual in front of their Centerville home when they checked their security footage.

"It was a big bear. I'm guessing it was close to 300 pounds. It's probably a big male, so I don't know what he was doing in the area," said Lilley.

In December, a bear was spotted up a tree in Warner Robins near Highway 247. Bobby Bond with the Department of Natural Resources said bears get more active during the warmer months.

"We're also getting close to the breeding season during the summer, so their movements increase even more," said Bond.

He has tips people can claw through to steer bears away from homes.

"Get rid of a bird feeder if you have bird feeder. You know, pet food. Don't leave no pet food outside overnight, and if they are showing up and getting in your trash, then removing trash. Don't put trash out until the morning of trash day," said Bond.

Lilley admitted he has bird feeders, but said he was still shocked at what the footage revealed. There are black bears so close to him.

"I'm from Alaska originally, and I'm used to seeing bears and animals in the yard, but it was the last thing I expected to see in middle Georgia in the subdivision," said Lilley.

Bond says bears are common in places like Twiggs County, Houston County, Bleckley County, Bibb County, and Pulaski County.

"They generally are very frightful of us. They have really beady eyes. They don't see as good as, say, a deer or a turkey," said Bond.

He recommends just walking away if you ever come into contact with a bear.

Lilley said he plans on keeping his dogs indoors and will keep an eye on the security cameras just in case the bear comes back.

