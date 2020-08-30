Black bear sightings at Robins Air Force Base 'perfectly natural'

There are nearly 400 black bears living in Central Georgia, but it's still surprising to encounter one.

People expect to see planes, runways and all kinds of machines on Robins Air Force Base. But bears? Not so much.

According to a Facebook post, people living and working on the base have spotted blacks bears on some of the trails, near the recreation lakes or even in some of the more populated areas.

Jacob Tuttle, Natural Resources Program Manager for the Base, says they have these sightings two to three times a year.

He says the bears are typically looking for food and the sightings are totally normal, but may still surprise some people.

"We have people coming in from all over the country, all over the world, and they may not be familiar with the native flora and fauna so it may be a little surprising to see a black bear, but on Robins Air Force Base and Central Georgia, it's perfectly natural," he said.

Tuttle says there are nearly 400 black bears living in Central Georgia.