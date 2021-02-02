Perry celebrates the city's Black history with banner displays

MACON, Georgia — As Black History Month begins, citizens in Perry decided to honor some of their most influential African-American residents.
Perry's Public Works Department hung banners recognizing people who helped make Perry the city it is today.
The banners are displayed along Historic Downtown Perry and General Courtney Hodges Boulevard.
City Special Events Manager Anya Turpin said councilmember Phyllis Bynum-Grace spearheaded the project.
"It was a very thoughtful process. We really wanted to focus on people who either were the first of something or made a predominant impact in the community of Perry. So for example, some of the people that we've highlighted would be the first African-American doctor, the first African-American police officer in Perry," Turpin said.
Those Perry history-makers include police, educators, clergy, business owners, and the NFL's Casey Heyward.
City officials say they plan to make a tradition of the historical marker display for years to come.
For more information, you can visit the Perry Black History website.