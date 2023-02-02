Black History Month events happening in Central Georgia

Central Georgia has a host of events to celebrate African American history.

MACON, Ga. — It's Black History Month and Central Georgia has lots of event to celebrate and honor African American history and heritage.

13WMAZ will also be highlighting prominent African American figures in Macon's history daily all month long.

Freedom in the Park

Theatre Plus Corp and Royalty LUV Creations Inc. will be hosting a live re-enactment of the story of Rosa Parks on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The event is in honor of what would have been Rosa Parks 110th birthday.

There will be a pre-show at 11 a.m. and the live performance happens at noon in Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon.

Living Legends: Let the Ancestors Speak

At the Tubman Museum there will be a special presentation by Mercer Universities Dr. Chi.

The event will be hosted at the Tubman Museum at 2 p.m. Admission is $5.

Wesleyan College Black History Month Events

Wesleyan College hosts a variety of events to celebrate Black History Month.

On Feb. 6. Julia Ellen Craft Davis, the great, great Granddaughter of William and Ellen Craft, will be speaking on the enslaved couple's escape from bondage. The escape was described in William's book "Running a Thousand Miles to Freedom."

This is only one event and the college will be hosting three other events at 6 p.m. in the Taylor Peyton Anderson Amphitheater on campus.

All events are free and open to the public. The full list of events can be found on their website.

Black History Jeopardy: Macon Edition

How well do you know Macon's African American History? In celebration of Black History Month, The Shurling Branch of the Middle Georgia Regional Library will host a game of Jeopardy where all categories will be about Macon's African American history.

Register to play by Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. by calling or visiting the Shurling Library.

The Black Heritage Trail of Macon

Visit Macon released its next self-guided trail on the Tour Macon app: The Black Heritage Trail of Macon. Available for free download from the Apple or GooglePlay app stores by searching ‘Tour Macon.’

The Black Heritage Trail of Macon seeks to tell the story and increase awareness of African American history in Macon.

The trail will also feature a growing collection of black-owned tourism businesses that will be added to the trail over the course of Black History Month.

Visit Macon is also offering an African American Heritage Van Tour. They say it's an opportunity to experience Macon’s African American Heritage via a riding group tour with a live tour guide narrating the sites.

Tours will begin at the downtown Visitors Center at 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at 11:00 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday throughout the month.

Tickets for the tour are $8 per person and can be found on the Visit Macon website or by calling the visitors center.