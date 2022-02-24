Black History Museum in Forsyth tells the stories of Monroe County

Rosemary Walker is the founder and historian at the Telling Our Story Black History Museum.

FORSYTH, Ga. — One Monroe County woman has compiled a wealth of information on Black history in the William Hubbard Complex.

Rosemary Walker is the founder and historian at the Telling Our Story Black History Museum. She began her collection in 2008 and it was housed in two different locations before finding a permanent home at the William Hubbard Complex in Forsyth.

“I want to find Black people in Monroe County that made a difference. Everybody knows Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, I want to tell about Black people in Monroe County,” said Walker.

She developed her love of history from a young age because she was a part of it. She remembers going to Mary Persons High School’s first integrated prom.

“When we integrated, we wanted everyone to know that we got along and I saw that and I wanted to show that Black people and White people can get along,” said Walker.

The entire museum is made up of pieces from Walker's personal archive.

She said she acquired most of her collection through talking with older folks in Monroe County and through them she has received artifacts, documents, photos and more. The collection covers a wide span of time from the early 1800s into the present.

Walker wants people to learn more about their shared history at the museum.

“Because it’s about us, Black people, it’s all of us and Monroe County is a town where everybody comes together and I think everybody needs to come see it,” she said.

She estimates there are over 300 Black history figures featured in the museum including; doctors, midwives, teachers and more.

Walker says people often come into the museum and are excited to see parts of Black history they remember from their childhood and some moments completely new to them.

“I always say back in the day we had businesses, stores and different things... they love to come in here and see that picture from when they were a child and see that it’s in the museum,” she said.

You can visit the Telling Our History Museum in Forsyth Wednesday-Saturday, and then on the first and second Sundays of the month from 1-5 p.m.