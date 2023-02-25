Atlanta doctor honored as a 'Health Care Hero' for work during COVID-19

She is one of six Black leaders recognized for their role in the national "Stay Well Community Health Initiative."

ATLANTA — An Atlanta doctor has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service's We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign as a Health Care Hero for her unwavering and impactful work during the pandemic, particularly for Black communities.

Dr. Samira Brown, who is listed as one of the Best Doctors in America, has been credited with strengthening COVID-19 education and vaccine awareness in the Black community, especially among children and parents.

“We wanted to really get out there and do something to make sure that our communities were getting educated messages about why they should go get vaccinated,” Brown said.

She is one of six Black leaders recognized for their role in the national "Stay Well Community Health Initiative," responsible for bringing health-related resources to Black communities nationwide.

“The stay well initiative I got involved with is part of the we can do this campaign to really increase vaccination access in black and brown communities because we did not want vaccine access to end up being a disparity,” Brown said.

The We Can Do This "Stay Well" movement has been recognized by President Joe Biden, the White House, and the media for its efforts in strengthening COVID-19 education and vaccine awareness in Black communities.

"It really feels good to be able to come out to your community and really talk to them about what they're hearing, what they're worried about, answer their questions, and really respect where they're coming from," Brown said.

To keep Black communities informed on COVID-19, the Stay Well initiative launched a website to act as a resource for COVID-19, vaccines, testing and more.

As we celebrate Black History Month in February, Dr. Brown's recognition as a Health Care Hero is a testament to Black leaders' impact on the health and well-being of their communities.

The other five doctors honored were,