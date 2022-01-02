People that you should know for Black History Month 2022

Kenner passed away on January 13, 2006 in Washington, D.C. at the age of 93. Although she never received awards, fame or wealth during her lifetime, Kenner’s inventions had an enduring impact on everyday life.

Kenner continued to invent in spite of obstacles. In 1976, after her sister was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Kenner patented a walker with an attachable tray and pocket for carrying items. In the 1980s, Kenner invented a toilet paper dispenser with paper that was always reachable, and a back washer that could be mounted to a shower wall.

Kenner’s first patent came in 1957 for the sanitary belt, which was used to hold sanitary napkins in place. This was before adhesive maxi pads and tampons were invented. Although Kenner had invented the sanitary belt years before, she could not afford to file for a patent, and she experienced racism in her quest to obtain a patent. The company that first showed interest in her invention rejected it after they discovered that she was Black.

Mary Beatrice Davidson Kenner (May 17, 1912 – January 13, 2006) was an inventor who received 5 patents. Kenner succeeded in patenting inventions that made everyday life easier. Her inventions include the sanitary belt -- a predecessor to the maxi pad, a serving tray and pocket that connect to a walker, and a toilet paper holder that ensures the loose end of the paper is within reach.

Solomon Humphries :

According to Macon historians and the 1993 13WMAZ documentary called "Black Cultural History in Macon, Georgia," Solomon Humphries opened the first Black-owned business in Macon. He was a freed slave in the 1830s who opened his business on Main Street. Before growing the business into what was known as a "general store," Humphries sold sandwiches, but it was the general store that made him wealthy. There, he sold clothing, food, and a variety of daily life needs of the era.

Humphries was so highly-respected that he not only was able to obtain credit for the store, but purchased the freedom of other Blacks in Macon. Those individuals also worked in the store.

However, while he became very wealthy, Humphries died poor. Historians say he allowed two white men to operate the business who “speculated” or spent his funds. In his later years, Humphries would run his own store.

Solomon Humphries' reputation was such that when he died in August of 1858, all the merchants in Macon closed their shops for an hour to attend his funeral. It was held at the Presbyterian Church in Macon and sermonized by a white pastor.