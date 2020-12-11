Downtown Macon gallery plans kick-off event for exhibit on historical Black figures

House of X-Art Gallery is hosting a Historical Black Figures exhibit, and there’s an event later this month to kick-off the display.

House of X-Art Gallery is hosting a Historical Black Figures exhibit and there’s an event on Nov. 21 to kick-off the display.

It’s all part of a collaboration between several local Black artists, community activist Carl Myers with the Equality Newsletter, and gallery owner Tiara Groce.

“I try to teach history the best way that I can,” Myers said.

Antoine Mo’Art Williams, Shemika Bussey, and Sterlo Lewis are the artists featured. Myers says folks can expect to see paintings of Black figureheads like W.E.B. Dubois and Alex Habersham in the exhibit.

“It will help elevate their art,” Myers said.

Myers works with children in his activism. He says he hopes this exhibit, which highlights prominent Black figures, will serve to educate them and the rest of the community.

“I talk to them a lot about how important history is,” he said. “For them to actually see an art exhibit with some historic figures that we have talked about, you know it kind of gives them, a little more feel of how important it is.”

Groce says, to her, art is a form of therapy.

“It’s a peace,” she said. "And we need peace in our community. We need an outlet, and this is the perfect forum for it, I believe.”

She says it’s “awesome” to host an exhibit like this in her space.

“It feels great,” Groce said. “Black excellence, Black empowerment.”

The event will be held on Friday Nov. 20 at 408 3rd Street from 6-10 p.m. Groce says it is a family-friendly event.