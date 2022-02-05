Friends of Rosa Parks Square Board host celebration to honor Civil Rights activist

Parks would have turned 109 on February 4.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, the Friends of Rosa Parks Square Board hosted a celebration honoring the Civil Rights activist.

Parks would have turned 109 on February 4. The festivities began at 11 a.m.. in Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon.

The free event was hosted by Shirley Ellies, known as Mama Mia, with food catered by Soul 2 Soul.

"In Macon, it is vital to create spaces of healing that also celebrate the achievements of African Americans," President of the Friends of Rosa Parks Square Board Nancy Cleveland said in a press release.

"It reminds everyone that Rosa Parks' accomplishments are American accomplishments, and everyone regardless of their race should feel a sense of pride."

Parks actual finger prints and arrest record were presented during the ceremony.