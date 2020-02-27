MACON, Ga. — One Georgia woman is using her experience in the Civil Rights era to educate the younger generation.

In 1963, Robertiena Fletcher spent 30 days jailed, with dozens of teenage girls her age for protesting racial segregation in Americus. Middle Georgia State University students and staff listen to her sing the songs she once belted as a 13-year-old Civil Rights activist.

"You're just singing it as loud as you can, and you're marching it two by twos, the march downtown," Fletcher said.

Before that summer day in July 1963, she took me back to where it all began in Americus, Georgia.

"I was born in 1949. My father was a Baptist minister, and of course being a preacher's kid we were always in church," she said.

Growing up in an educated, two parent, religious household didn't shield her from society's judgment on the color of her skin.

"We were confronted with all these injustices and all this, and blacks started fighting back," Fletcher said.

At 13-years-old in 1963, she marched two blocks with about 15 other girls her age to buy tickets from Martin Theater's front entrance, instead of the back alley.

"When we got downtown, we were met with police, met with force. I remember being thrown in this paddywagon," she said.

They were arrested and taken to the Americus jail for about five days. Then they were moved to the Leesburg Stockade, an abandoned Civil War-era building.

"Unsanitary, filthy hole. If I had to remember one thing that was most horrible about the situation, it was the stench from the toilet," Fletcher said.

There was one toilet shared by 35 girls in one room. Fletcher stayed there for about a month before she was released. She's sharing her story now, reminding younger generations of the past.

"All of these little things that you take for granted were given to you on the backs of the Civil Rights movement and the forefathers and some of the people that went through the struggle. They need to remember that," Fletcher said.

Fletcher says the name "Stolen Girls" came from their parents not knowing where they were during the time they were in the stockade.

Law enforcement refused to tell them until a white, student photographer named Danny Lyon sneaked onto the grounds to take pictures through the stockade's windows.

Those pictures were published in an African American newspaper, and that's how their parents found out where they were.

Fletcher went on to be one of three students to integrate Americus High School. She retired as the pharmacy director at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins after working there for 38 years. She's now 71-years-old.

RELATED: 'The mother of the children of the people': Macon woman pioneers education for black children in the 1800s

RELATED: Black History Month: Jefferson Long, Georgia's first black congressman, was from Macon

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.