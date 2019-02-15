WATCH LIVE
'Let their history be told:' History of Central Ga. lynchings
Author: Avery Braxton, Eryn Rogers, Jakie Wade
Published: 5:30 PM EST February 15, 2019
Updated: 5:51 PM EST February 15, 2019
CHAPTER 1
'There never will be any indictments:' Athens man's research on lynching leads back to Central Georgia
CHAPTER 2
Jones Co. family wants to shed light on dark past
ATHENS, Ga. — Last spring, the Equal Justice Initiative opened the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a sober site dedicated to documenting thousands of lynching victims across the United States. 

One Georgia man helped provide hundreds of names recorded in that memorial. E.M. Beck is a retired University of Georgia professor who's made the study of lynchings his life's work along with a partner.

"What was a project became an obsession," Beck said. "When we got into it, what we found was that most of the sources of lynchings had a lot of inaccuracies, so we spent a lot of time putting together something we thought would be more accurate."

They thought that project would last six months -- it stretched on for two years and resulted in a published book, "A Festival of Violence." The book details a statistical look at lynchings in 10 states, and the reasons they may have been committed. 

Beck and his partner, Stewart Tolnay, now keep a running list of lynch victims throughout the United States. Research is a daily practice.

"Every day, I do research," Beck said. "Even when I'm on vacation, if I've got internet connection, I'll spend an hour researching."

According to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, more than 4,400 black people were lynched in the United States between 1877 and 1950. Beck extends that timeline from 1865 to 1980. The victims were brutalized in a number of ways, including hanging, burning and being riddled with bullets. 

When Beck heard that the National Memorial for Peace and Justice was being put together, he was intrigued to see what the EJI had compiled compared to his own extensive research.

"I got their list, and I started checking against my list, and I was able to find that they did not have," Beck said. "I was able to find 300 to 400 cases that they didn't have."

One case in Beck's log is the Moore's Ford Bridge lynching of 1946, just 20 minutes from his Athens home. Two black couples were brutally beaten and shot by a mob in Oconee County after one of the men got in an argument with a white farmer.

"The mob stopped them and beat up the two men, drug the women out, drug all four of them over there and riddled them with bullets," Beck said. "There was never any indictments, there never will be any indictments. Everybody involved with it clammed up, and so it was just another tragedy that happened in the summer of 1946."

The lynching helped ensure President Harry Truman's commitment to civil rights. Beck helped with getting a proper historical marker placed near a highway a few miles away.

Central Georgia had a number of lynchings cases. According to Beck's data, 675 lynchings occurred in Georgia, 118 of those happened in Central Georgia. The southernmost counties were some of the worst offenders in the state.

RELATED: Jones Co. family wants to shed light on dark past

Pulaski County lynched 10 black people between 1888 and 1957, Dooly County had 12 lynching victims between 1869 and 1935 and Dodge County held the highest total with 14 victims lynched between 1876 and 1919.

In 2016, a plaque was placed outside the Douglass Theatre in Macon, dedicated to 16 lynchings victims in Bibb, Jones and Monroe counties.

Many of the victims were accused of crimes like assaulting white women or murder, but proper justice rarely happened because mobs would take the law into their own hands. Other lynchings happened for things as small as disagreements.

"The primary purpose was to eliminate someone," Beck said. "But the secondary was, in fact, it reinforced especially in the case of white supremacy, it reinforced the notion of what white folks could do to black folks with impunity."

And at times that meant torture and desecration of black bodies, although Beck said that was more of the exception and not the norm. Typically, torture would happen with larger crowds that turned a lynching into a public spectacle.

"When you desecrate the body, then what you’re doing is -- not only did this person do something found that you want to kill them for, but you want to erase their memory, you want them not to exist," Beck said.

While Beck's data and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice document thousands of lynchings, there are still likely thousands that were never documented. 

Those are stories that will not be told and people whose deaths are lost to history.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Through the end of the 19th century and most of the 20th century, Georgia carried a dark past.

It’s documented that around 675 people lost their lives to lynchings in Georgia during that time.

The majority of the people killed were African-American and nearly 120 of the 675 victims were from Central Georgia.

Those victims were often falsely accused of crimes, and their killers were seldom held responsible for the murders they committed.

A Jones County family knows that hopelessness all too well.

On July 4, 1915 in the town of Wayside in Jones County, Alonzo Green and his 14-year-old son, James, were on their way home when they were attacked by a lynch mob of hundreds of people.

"[My mother-in-law] had an uncle that was riding home in a mule and wagon, and he was shot," said Curtis Billingslea, who heard the story from his mother-in-law. “He had a teenage son with him at the time, and he exclaimed to the crowd, 'I’m going home to tell my mother.' After his dad was shot, then he was shot.”

What happened to the two was rarely talked about in the community, but the oral history was passed down through the Green family.

Billingslea’s mother-in-law’s father was Alonzo’s older brother.

The family says at the time of the murder, Alonzo’s wife was eight-months pregnant with their daughter.

"It was just a 'picnic' to bring justice upon someone," Billingslea said. "It didn’t matter who."

The term "picnic" in the Jim Crow era often referred to feelings that lynch mobs would pick a "nig," or black person, to hang or punish for crimes they were accused of committing.

The Jones County courthouse temporarily houses the archived county newspapers. 

In one article dated July 8, 1915, it states a mob was trying to avenge the death of a white farmer named Silas Turner. 

The article says the mob ended up lynching three people over two days. However, in reference to the Greens, it says, "these negroes had nothing whatever to do with the crime."

The family says it's sad and a shame that their lives were taken unjustly and senselessly.

"Totally unfair, due process is due everyone, but there was no due process there," Billingslea said.

During those years, there are some reports a white man named Woodall Green spent time in jail for killing the black Greens, but it's believed he was never charged.

After researching family history, Billingslea believes Woodall and Alonzo could've been related, since Alonzo’s grandfather was white.

PHOTOS: Jones Co. group tries to find lynching site
The names of those lynched in Jones Co. are printed on a pillar at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Alabama.
The group wanting to bring a marker to Jones Co. to honor Alonzo Green and his son meets at St. Paul AME Church in Gray.
05 / 18
The group wanting to bring a marker to Jones Co. to honor Alonzo Green and his son meets at St. Paul AME Church in Gray.
The lynching of Alonzo Green and his son happened in Wayside in Jones County.
The group believes this area, home to an old pimento factory, could be the possible site of the lynching, but it is not known for sure.
Janice Kitchens talks with her uncle, Donald Black, about the possible lynching site.
Tasha Billingslea is Alonzo Green's great niece.
The group says they're not looking to blame anyone. They just want to remember what happened in order to move forward.
The group tries to find the possible lynching site.
The group tries to find the possible lynching site.
Donald Black, a member of the group, talks about the possible lynching site near the pimento factory.
Old Jones County newspapers recount the lynching of Alonzo Green and his son.
Old Jones County newspapers recount the lynching of Alonzo Green and his son.
While the Billingsleas don't have pictures of Alonzo or his son, they do have pictures of Alonzo's family.

"Justice was never served," Billingslea said. "Even if the person they caught was the guilty person, the lynch mob rule does not apply to justice."

But a new community group is working to achieve a delayed justice -- or at least recognition -- for the Green family.

"I thought that this was a piece of history that should come to light in Jones County," said Billingslea’s cousin, Janice Kitchens.

Kitchens spearheaded the group’s formation with the purpose of creating a memorial for lynching victims in Jones County.

Kitchens says she was inspired after visiting the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. 

The museum honors more than 4,000 documented lynching victims in the country. They have pillars transcribed with the names of each victim in every county where a lynching occurred.

Kitchens says a spokesperson from the museum told her they were making duplicates of the pillars available this year to counties that want them.

Kitchens says there is a process to bring the memorial home to Jones County.

The group will have to create a proposal, which they’re working on finishing, then make a historical marker and finally return to the site of the lynching to do a soil collection.

RELATED: 'There never will be any indictments:' Athens man's research on lynching leads back to Central Georgia

The group has spent time researching possible locations since it's not known exactly where the lynching happened. They believe the property of an old pimento factory would be the only place large enough to accommodate a crowd of hundreds in the early 1900s.

"If we can collect the soil from this place, it would assuage the spirits of Alonzo and his son James… that his ancestors that are here, we’re trying to make sure that we let their history be told," said Donald Black, a community leader who’s helping to bring the memorial to the county.

The group says they’re not looking to blame anyone. They just want to remember what happened in order to move forward.

"Digging up the past of those folks who were left out of the history books," Black said.

The group says they’d like to have the pillar back in Jones County by July, around the anniversary of the lynching. They’re hoping to work with county leaders to make it possible and are scouting potential final resting places for the marker, including the Jones County courthouse.

