Due to the pandemic, Rosemary Walker hasn't been able to continue her exhibits, but she's still working to make sure everyone understands the history.

FORSYTH, Ga. — One Monroe County woman is sending an educational message around Forsyth.

Rosemary Walker has displayed Black history exhibits around Monroe County for the last several years. Due to the pandemic, she hasn't been able to continue those exhibits, but she's still working to make sure everyone understands the history.

Her daughter, Tia Brown, says learning the community's Black history is super-important.

"Because it's important for people to see what happen in the past. It's important for children to see what happened and who did things before they came along, just to have a sense of knowing where you come from," Brown said.