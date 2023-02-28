'It's generational' | Here's the history behind Atlanta's Black roller skating community

The community of roller skating is embedded in the city's culture, especially among Black families, with bounce, dance and roller derby teams all over the metro.

ATLANTA — Roll, bounce, dance or derby -- skating has glided its way through Atlanta's history for decades.

One local skater fostered a group that laces up and meets twice a week at Grant Park. For Lina Camboulin, roller skating is not just a hobby but a way to build community.

"Oftentimes, we would get in circles and just dance, and that would be how we create a community," Camboulin said.

With more than 15 indoor skating rinks, the sport continues to be one of Atlanta's favorite Friday night pastimes.

Tasha Klusmann, a historian with The National African American Roller Skating Archive, said there's a storied history with Black people and their skill on wheels.

"What I think a lot of people don't realize is that there were wealthy Black people," Klusmann said. "And so we've been skating as long as skating has been around."

The popularity of roller skating in the Atlanta community keeps growing, with the rinks carrying the culture on its back.

One of the most popular rinks, Cascade, seen in the 2006 movie "ATL," and various music videos, first opened its doors in 1997.

"What a lot of people don't understand about roller skaters is that it's generational," Greg said.

Since its origins, roller skating has traveled a long way from a leisure activity for the wealthy in the 1800s to a sport that brings people of all communities together.