Rosa Parks' niece comes to Macon for meet-and-greet at City Hall

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County honored a civil rights hero Wednesday at City Hall.

The event was held in the Commission Chambers where Mayor Lester Miller declared the February 1 as Rosa Parks Square Day in Macon-Bibb.

He also awarded Rosa Parks niece, Susan McCauley, with a key to the city.

Members of the Friends of Rosa Parks Square board were also in attendance and gave McCauley gifts honoring her aunts legacy.

McCauley says she remembers how kind and understanding her aunt was of everyone she met.

"You know they were on their journey, and they were learning and they had to you know take their path, and I respected that so much because It's so difficult for us not to judge others," McCauley said.