Visit Macon's creates self-guided tour app for Macon's Black History

To celebrate Black History Month, Visit Macon creates a trail to showcase historical Black sites in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Cultural history runs deep in Macon from Native American history to African American History. Visit Macon wants you to know the history of African Americans who have significant ties to Macon.

In the Tour Macon app, you will see a section labeled 'Black Heritage Trail' and it gives you 37 historic and cultural sites. While it only focuses on downtown Macon, 13WMAZ reporter Kamilah Williams went to St. Peter Claver Catholic School to talk with students and teachers about Black history.

St. Peter Claver was founded in 1903 and meant for students of color to have a place to be educated. Since integration during the civil rights movement, it is still a diverse school for students who live in the Vineville area. Sandra Davis-Johnson teacher fourth grade at the school. She says she's always teaching her students about Black History and says talking about the history of African Americans is important.

"In order to make progress and go forward and to be better people we need to know where we came from, and even the struggles we had to go through to be successful. That's why Black History Month is so important," Davis-Johnson said.

From historical churches to businesses all in the heart of Macon, you will find some historical ties. For example, the St. Joseph Catholic church was built by skilled African American work crews. It took 14 years to build and was completed in 1903. The same year, St. Peter Claver was founded. Davis-Johnson says the Catholic school is just as important.

"Saint Catherine Drexel had the foresight to build schools in America for children of former slaves and Native Americans who were not given the opportunity to be educated," Davis-Johnson said.

Other places on the self-guided tour are Grant's Lounge, City Hall, the Tubman Museum, and the Henry McNeal Turner Post Office on College Street. Turner was Macon's first African American Postmaster.