WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Saturday morning, Warner Robins held their first Black History Month parade.

People lined Davis Drive as cars drove by, displaying a timeline of milestones in African American history.

Local law enforcement , school groups and clubs were among some of the people who took part in the parade.

People who came out to the event say they're happy to have a new tradition in the International City.

"It's very important because of all the crimes now, people need to come together an love one another and make the city better," Kenneth White said.

The parade route began at the intersection of South Young Avenue and North Davis Drive and ended at Vickie Lynn Drive.